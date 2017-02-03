Accident-prone Thursday

A three-vehicle crash clogged lunchtime traffic on Stockton Hill Road Thursday afternoon, top. According to Kingman Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper, two vehicles were stopped on northbound Stockton Hill when the driver of a third vehicle slammed into a truck, which forced it into another vehicle. The crash happened shortly before noon, backing up traffic for about a half-hour. Cooper said there were no significant injuries. One person was cited for failure to control their vehicle to avoid a crash. An early morning accident on Airway Avenue, bottom, did not result in any injuries to people but this car had to be towed away.