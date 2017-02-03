Gov. Ducey doing right by education

Recently I read that Gov. Ducey has proposed a tax recapture plan for capital investment at our state universities that will allocate approximately $37 million. This will allow our state universities the ability to perform cutting edge research.

There is always a lot of talk about education funding at budget time, but often forgotten is the need to keep and maintain our state universities at the highest level if we are to attract the best professors and visionary research.

The whole state is better served when we can produce a highly educated workforce.

And, we thank Governor Ducey for his proposal.

Todd Bradford

Retired Educator

Kingman