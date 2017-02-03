Hilton building hotel in Kingman

KINGMAN – The general contractor for Hilton Worldwide has started clearing the site for a new 91-room Home 2 Suites hotel at 1121 Sunrise Ave., south of Interstate 40 off Stockton Hill Road.

The city of Kingman issued a $163,000 building permit to The Wright Group of Grand Junction, Colorado, on Jan. 17. The project is valued at $4.9 million.

Most of the permit costs were for sewer ($61,334) and water connection ($66,006) fees.

“We do work in quite a few states and we have some that are higher in permit costs and some that are lower,” said Heath Wright, project manager for The Wright Group. “It’s pretty standard.”

The Wright Group began excavation Monday and the completion date for the project is estimated for some time in December, hopefully by Christmas, Wright said from his Phoenix office.

Total building space will be about 50,000 square feet, with an outdoor pool and spa, he said.

The Wright Group also built La Quinta Inn in Kingman.

Home 2 Suites is a mid-scale, extended-stay hotel that’s part of the Hilton brand. It’s designed for “savvy, sophisticated, cost-conscious” travelers looking to stay a few nights or a few months, according to the company’s website.

The suites are roomy with a kitchen and refrigerator, customizable work space and free Wi-Fi. Complimentary breakfast is served daily and pets are welcome. Amenities include a laundry room, fitness center and community meeting space.

Josh Noble, tourism director for Kingman, said he’s excited about having a new hotel and thinks it’s a good idea. City motels saw a slight dip in occupancy rates when La Quinta added 94 rooms to the market last year, but it bounced back to the 65 percent to 70 percent range.

“I don’t think we’re going to see much of a drop in occupancy adding these extra rooms,” Noble said. “It adds a higher-end product. It might get people to stay here rather than shift to another town.”

Surveys show the main factors in selecting a hotel are price (42 percent) and a trusted brand (42 percent), Noble noted.

Launched in 2009, Home 2 Suites was the first new brand introduced by Hilton Worldwide in 20 years. There are now 68 properties in three countries.