Horoscopes for Feb. 3, 2017

Birthdays: Isla Fisher, 41; Nathan Lane, 61; Morgan Fairchild, 67; Blythe Danner, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Someone with ulterior motives will take advantage of your energetic, helpful nature. Gullibility will cost you financially, physically and emotionally.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be creative in the way you handle people. Offer incentives and suggestions that will raise greater awareness about your concerns. An emotional plea will generate greater consciousness in your community.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be careful how you deal with household responsibilities. Take care of your home in case friends or family members stop by for an unexpected visit.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t deliberate about what you think should be done -- put your plans into motion. Taking action will show that you are capable and responsible.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take time out for yourself. Educational pursuits or making time for love and romance are highlighted. Don’t let an emotional matter at home rain on your parade.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Check out different cultures or ways of doing things. Interacting with people from all walks of life will open your mind to all sorts of ideas and concepts.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Getting upset over financial matters can be expected if you take a risk. Opt for the safe route and only spend what’s necessary for your comfort and security.





SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live life your own way. Don’t fall into someone else’s routines. Make a point to look the way you want and to style your life to suit your own needs.





SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more effort into making personal gains. Setting goals that will help you improve your health and physical strength is encouraged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t get angry; get moving. Take hold of whatever situation you face and rely on yourself to get things done.





AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use your time wisely. Refrain from letting your emotions lead to a no-win situation. Consider what’s important and don’t take any detours.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Proceed with caution no matter what you face. Carelessness will result in minor injury and limit your ability to take care of pressing matters.