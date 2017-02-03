Kingman man arrested on molestation and abuse charges

KINGMAN - Kingman Police detectives arrested Steven Roger Rick, 65, of Kingman Tuesday on felony charges of molestation of a child and child abuse.



According to Chief Deputy Rusty Cooper, the arrest is the result of an investigation wherein a 14-year-old victim disclosed allegations of abuse to Department of Child Safety investigators. The abuse is alleged to have occurred in January.

DCS contacted KPD detectives, who subsequently arrested Rick. He allegedly admitted involvement in the offense and was ultimately booked into the Mohave County jail.

The victim and other children related to Rick had previously been removed from their home. The investigation is ongoing.