SCOREBOARD: Feb. 3, 2017

TV LISTINGS

TODAY

Friday, Feb. 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rhode Island at Davidson

ESPNU — Iona at Rider

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Buffalo at Ball St.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, second round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, third round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Vermont at Notre Dame

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Lakers at Boston

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Portland

SOCCER

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Hamburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Men, International friendly, United States vs. Jamaica, at Chattanooga, Tenn.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.

FSN — Seton Hall at Marquette

5 p.m.

FS2 — Creighton at Villanova

Saturday, Feb. 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

10a.m.

CBSSN — Seton Hall at St. John’s

ESPN — Kansas St. at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Florida

ESPNU — Minnesota at Rutgers

FOX — Marquette at Georgetown

11 a.m.

CBS — Kentucky at Alabama

12 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

CBSSN — Kent St. at Toledo

ESPN — Kansas at Texas Tech

ESPN2 — Miami at Louisville

FS1 — Creighton at DePaul

ESPNU — TCU at Baylor

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Villanova at Xavier

NBCSN — UMass at Saint Joseph’s

1:30 p.m.

SEC — Vanderbilt at Missouri

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Butler at Providence

ESPN — Ohio St. at Maryland

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Utah

NBCSN — St. Bonaventure at George Washington

4 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Michigan St.

CBSSN — UConn at UCF

ESPN — Florida St. at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Iowa St.

ESPNU — Houston at Tulsa

SEC — Auburn at Mississippi

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Davidson at VCU

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — East Carolina at South Florida

6:15 p.m.

ESPN — California at Arizona

6:30 p.m.

SEC — Arkansas at LSU

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

ESPNU — Bradley at Illinois St.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, third round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, third round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Allianz Championship, second round, at Boca Raton, Fla.

8 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Maybank Championship, final round, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

DRAG RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA, Circle K Winternationals, qualifying, at Pomona, Calif.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

FS1 — UFC 208, prelims, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

MOTOR SPORTS

8 p.m.

FS1 — AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Arlington, Texas (same-day tape)

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at Oklahoma City

RUGBY

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premiership, Worcester Warriors vs. Saracens (same-day tape)

SKIING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS Alpine World Championships, World Cup, Men’s Downhill, at St. Moritz, Switzerland (same-day tape)

6 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup: Moguls, at Bokwang, South Korea (same-day tape)

SOCCER

5:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Hull City at Arsenal

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Ingolstadt vs. Bayern Munich

FS2 — Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

8 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League, Everton at Middlesbrough

NBCSN — Premier League, Watford at Manchester United

10:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga Soccer, Schalke vs. Hertha BSC

10:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League, Tottenham at Liverpool

TRACK & FIELD

2 p.m.

NBC — USATF Indoor Championship Series, NYRR Millrose Games, at New York

WINTER SPORTS

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Speed Skating, ISU World Single Distances Championships, at Gangneung, South Korea (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

12 p.m.

FSN — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 31 18 .633 —

Toronto 30 20 .600 1½

New York 22 29 .431 10

Philadelphia 18 30 .375 12½

Brooklyn 9 40 .184 22

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 28 20 .583 —

Atlanta 28 21 .571 ½

Charlotte 23 27 .460 6

Miami 20 30 .400 9

Orlando 19 32 .373 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 33 15 .688 —

Indiana 26 22 .542 7

Chicago 25 25 .500 9

Detroit 22 27 .449 11½

Milwaukee 21 27 .438 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 37 11 .771 —

Houston 36 16 .692 3

Memphis 30 21 .588 8½

Dallas 19 30 .388 18½

New Orleans 19 31 .380 19

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 31 19 .620 —

Oklahoma City 28 22 .560 3

Portland 22 28 .440 9

Denver 21 27 .438 9

Minnesota 19 30 .388 11½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 42 7 .857 —

L.A. Clippers 31 18 .633 11

Sacramento 19 30 .388 23

L.A. Lakers 17 34 .333 26

Phoenix 15 34 .306 27

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 125, Minnesota 97

Indiana 98, Orlando 88

Boston 109, Toronto 104

Detroit 118, New Orleans 98

Miami 116, Atlanta 93

New York 95, Brooklyn 90

Dallas 113, Philadelphia 95

L.A. Clippers 124, Phoenix 114

Memphis 119, Denver 99

Utah 104, Milwaukee 88

Chicago 128, Oklahoma City 100

Golden State 126, Charlotte 111

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Lakers at Washington

Atlanta at Houston

Philadelphia at San Antonio

Golden State at L.A. Clippers

Today’s Games

Toronto at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Indiana, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Washington, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 7 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men’sTop 25 Fared

Wednesday

Gonzaga (22-0) did not play. Next: at BYU, Thursday.

Baylor (20-2) lost to No. 3 Kansas 73-68. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.

Kansas (20-2) beat No. 2 Baylor 73-68. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.

Villanova (21-2) beat Providence 66-57. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.

Arizona (20-2) did not play. Next: at Oregon State, Thursday.

Louisville (18-4) did not play. Next: at Boson College, Saturday.

West Virginia (18-4) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday.

Kentucky (18-4) did not play. Next: at No. 24 Florida, Saturday.

Virginia (17-4) beat Virginia Tech 71-48. Next: at Syracuse, Saturday.

Wisconsin (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Sunday.

UCLA (20-3) beat Washington State 95-79. Next: at Washington, Saturday.

North Carolina (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Notre Dame, Saturday.

Oregon (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Thursday.

Cincinnati (20-2) beat Tulsa 57-55. Next: vs. UConn, Saturday.

Florida State (19-4) beat Miami 75-57. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.

Butler (18-5) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Tuesday.

Maryland (20-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Purdue, Saturday.

Saint Mary’s (19-2) did not play. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.

South Carolina (18-4) beat LSU 88-63. Next: vs. Georgia, Saturday.

Notre Dame (17-6) did not play. Next: at No. 12 North Carolina, Saturday.

Duke (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday.

Creighton (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Saturday.

Purdue (18-5) beat No. 25 Northwestern 80-59. Next: at No. 17 Maryland, Saturday.

Florida (16-5) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.