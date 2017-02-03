SCOREBOARD: Feb. 3, 2017

TV LISTINGS
TODAY
Friday, Feb. 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Rhode Island at Davidson
ESPNU — Iona at Rider
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Buffalo at Ball St.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, second round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, third round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Vermont at Notre Dame
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Lakers at Boston
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Portland
SOCCER
12:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga, Hamburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Men, International friendly, United States vs. Jamaica, at Chattanooga, Tenn.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.
FSN — Seton Hall at Marquette
5 p.m.
FS2 — Creighton at Villanova
Saturday, Feb. 11
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
10a.m.
CBSSN — Seton Hall at St. John’s
ESPN — Kansas St. at West Virginia
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Florida
ESPNU — Minnesota at Rutgers
FOX — Marquette at Georgetown
11 a.m.
CBS — Kentucky at Alabama
12 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Illinois
CBSSN — Kent St. at Toledo
ESPN — Kansas at Texas Tech
ESPN2 — Miami at Louisville
FS1 — Creighton at DePaul
ESPNU — TCU at Baylor
12:30 p.m.
FOX — Villanova at Xavier
NBCSN — UMass at Saint Joseph’s
1:30 p.m.
SEC — Vanderbilt at Missouri
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Butler at Providence
ESPN — Ohio St. at Maryland
ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma St.
ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Utah
NBCSN — St. Bonaventure at George Washington
4 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Michigan St.
CBSSN — UConn at UCF
ESPN — Florida St. at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Iowa St.
ESPNU — Houston at Tulsa
SEC — Auburn at Mississippi
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Davidson at VCU
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — East Carolina at South Florida
6:15 p.m.
ESPN — California at Arizona
6:30 p.m.
SEC — Arkansas at LSU
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal)
ESPNU — Bradley at Illinois St.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, third round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, third round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.
GOLF — Champions Tour, Allianz Championship, second round, at Boca Raton, Fla.
8 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Maybank Championship, final round, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
DRAG RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA, Circle K Winternationals, qualifying, at Pomona, Calif.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
FS1 — UFC 208, prelims, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
MOTOR SPORTS
8 p.m.
FS1 — AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Arlington, Texas (same-day tape)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at Oklahoma City
RUGBY
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premiership, Worcester Warriors vs. Saracens (same-day tape)
SKIING
12:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS Alpine World Championships, World Cup, Men’s Downhill, at St. Moritz, Switzerland (same-day tape)
6 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup: Moguls, at Bokwang, South Korea (same-day tape)
SOCCER
5:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Hull City at Arsenal
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga, Ingolstadt vs. Bayern Munich
FS2 — Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
8 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League, Everton at Middlesbrough
NBCSN — Premier League, Watford at Manchester United
10:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga Soccer, Schalke vs. Hertha BSC
10:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League, Tottenham at Liverpool
TRACK & FIELD
2 p.m.
NBC — USATF Indoor Championship Series, NYRR Millrose Games, at New York
WINTER SPORTS
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Speed Skating, ISU World Single Distances Championships, at Gangneung, South Korea (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon
BTN — Northwestern at Indiana
12 p.m.
FSN — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 31 18 .633 —
Toronto 30 20 .600 1½
New York 22 29 .431 10
Philadelphia 18 30 .375 12½
Brooklyn 9 40 .184 22
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 28 20 .583 —
Atlanta 28 21 .571 ½
Charlotte 23 27 .460 6
Miami 20 30 .400 9
Orlando 19 32 .373 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 33 15 .688 —
Indiana 26 22 .542 7
Chicago 25 25 .500 9
Detroit 22 27 .449 11½
Milwaukee 21 27 .438 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 37 11 .771 —
Houston 36 16 .692 3
Memphis 30 21 .588 8½
Dallas 19 30 .388 18½
New Orleans 19 31 .380 19
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 31 19 .620 —
Oklahoma City 28 22 .560 3
Portland 22 28 .440 9
Denver 21 27 .438 9
Minnesota 19 30 .388 11½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 42 7 .857 —
L.A. Clippers 31 18 .633 11
Sacramento 19 30 .388 23
L.A. Lakers 17 34 .333 26
Phoenix 15 34 .306 27
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 125, Minnesota 97
Indiana 98, Orlando 88
Boston 109, Toronto 104
Detroit 118, New Orleans 98
Miami 116, Atlanta 93
New York 95, Brooklyn 90
Dallas 113, Philadelphia 95
L.A. Clippers 124, Phoenix 114
Memphis 119, Denver 99
Utah 104, Milwaukee 88
Chicago 128, Oklahoma City 100
Golden State 126, Charlotte 111
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Washington
Atlanta at Houston
Philadelphia at San Antonio
Golden State at L.A. Clippers
Today’s Games
Toronto at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Indiana, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Washington, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 5:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Utah, 7 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Men’sTop 25 Fared
Wednesday
Gonzaga (22-0) did not play. Next: at BYU, Thursday.
Baylor (20-2) lost to No. 3 Kansas 73-68. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.
Kansas (20-2) beat No. 2 Baylor 73-68. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.
Villanova (21-2) beat Providence 66-57. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.
Arizona (20-2) did not play. Next: at Oregon State, Thursday.
Louisville (18-4) did not play. Next: at Boson College, Saturday.
West Virginia (18-4) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday.
Kentucky (18-4) did not play. Next: at No. 24 Florida, Saturday.
Virginia (17-4) beat Virginia Tech 71-48. Next: at Syracuse, Saturday.
Wisconsin (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Sunday.
UCLA (20-3) beat Washington State 95-79. Next: at Washington, Saturday.
North Carolina (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Notre Dame, Saturday.
Oregon (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Thursday.
Cincinnati (20-2) beat Tulsa 57-55. Next: vs. UConn, Saturday.
Florida State (19-4) beat Miami 75-57. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.
Butler (18-5) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Tuesday.
Maryland (20-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Purdue, Saturday.
Saint Mary’s (19-2) did not play. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.
South Carolina (18-4) beat LSU 88-63. Next: vs. Georgia, Saturday.
Notre Dame (17-6) did not play. Next: at No. 12 North Carolina, Saturday.
Duke (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday.
Creighton (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Saturday.
Purdue (18-5) beat No. 25 Northwestern 80-59. Next: at No. 17 Maryland, Saturday.
Florida (16-5) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.
Northwestern (18-5) lost to No. 23 Purdue 80-59. Next: vs. Illinois, Tuesday.
HOCKEY
NHL
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 5, Boston 3
Calgary 5, Minnesota 1
Los Angeles 5, Colorado 0
Thursday’s Games
Montreal at Philadelphia
Ottawa at Tampa Bay
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo
Edmonton at Nashville
Winnipeg at Dallas
Toronto at St. Louis
Chicago at Arizona
San Jose at Vancouver
TOday’s Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Calgary at New Jersey, 5:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Florida, 5:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 11a.m.
Washington at Montreal, 11 a.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 5 p.m.
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 8:30 p.m.
