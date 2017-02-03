SCOREBOARD: Feb. 3, 2017

  • Originally Published: February 3, 2017 6 a.m.

    • TV LISTINGS

    TODAY

    Friday, Feb. 3

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    4:30 p.m.

    CBSSN — W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan

    5 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Rhode Island at Davidson

    ESPNU — Iona at Rider

    7 p.m.

    ESPNU — Buffalo at Ball St.

    GOLF

    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, second round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

    1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

    GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, third round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates

    COLLEGE HOCKEY

    5:30 p.m.

    NBCSN — Vermont at Notre Dame

    NBA BASKETBALL

    6 p.m.

    ESPN — L.A. Lakers at Boston

    8:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Dallas at Portland

    SOCCER

    12:20 p.m.

    FS2 — Bundesliga, Hamburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen

    5:30 p.m.

    FS1 — Men, International friendly, United States vs. Jamaica, at Chattanooga, Tenn.

    WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    10:30 a.m.

    FSN — Seton Hall at Marquette

    5 p.m.

    FS2 — Creighton at Villanova

    Saturday, Feb. 11

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    10a.m.

    CBSSN — Seton Hall at St. John’s

    ESPN — Kansas St. at West Virginia

    ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Florida

    ESPNU — Minnesota at Rutgers

    FOX — Marquette at Georgetown

    11 a.m.

    CBS — Kentucky at Alabama

    12 p.m.

    BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

    CBSSN — Kent St. at Toledo

    ESPN — Kansas at Texas Tech

    ESPN2 — Miami at Louisville

    FS1 — Creighton at DePaul

    ESPNU — TCU at Baylor

    12:30 p.m.

    FOX — Villanova at Xavier

    NBCSN — UMass at Saint Joseph’s

    1:30 p.m.

    SEC — Vanderbilt at Missouri

    2 p.m.

    CBSSN — Butler at Providence

    ESPN — Ohio St. at Maryland

    ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma St.

    ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee

    2:30 p.m.

    FS1 — Washington at Utah

    NBCSN — St. Bonaventure at George Washington

    4 p.m.

    BTN — Iowa at Michigan St.

    CBSSN — UConn at UCF

    ESPN — Florida St. at Notre Dame

    ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Iowa St.

    ESPNU — Houston at Tulsa

    SEC — Auburn at Mississippi

    6 p.m.

    CBSSN — Davidson at VCU

    ESPN2 — South Carolina at Mississippi St.

    ESPNU — East Carolina at South Florida

    6:15 p.m.

    ESPN — California at Arizona

    6:30 p.m.

    SEC — Arkansas at LSU

    8 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

    ESPNU — Bradley at Illinois St.

    GOLF

    11 a.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, third round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

    1 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, third round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

    GOLF — Champions Tour, Allianz Championship, second round, at Boca Raton, Fla.

    8 a.m.

    GOLF — European PGA Tour, Maybank Championship, final round, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    DRAG RACING

    11 a.m.

    FS1 — NHRA, Circle K Winternationals, qualifying, at Pomona, Calif.

    MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

    6 p.m.

    FS1 — UFC 208, prelims, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

    MOTOR SPORTS

    8 p.m.

    FS1 — AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Arlington, Texas (same-day tape)

    NBA BASKETBALL

    6:30 p.m.

    ABC — Golden State at Oklahoma City

    RUGBY

    10:30 a.m.

    NBCSN — English Premiership, Worcester Warriors vs. Saracens (same-day tape)

    SKIING

    12:30 p.m.

    NBC — FIS Alpine World Championships, World Cup, Men’s Downhill, at St. Moritz, Switzerland (same-day tape)

    6 p.m.

    NBCSN — FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup: Moguls, at Bokwang, South Korea (same-day tape)

    SOCCER

    5:30 a.m.

    NBCSN — Premier League, Hull City at Arsenal

    7:30 a.m.

    FS1 — Bundesliga, Ingolstadt vs. Bayern Munich

    FS2 — Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

    8 a.m.

    CNBC — Premier League, Everton at Middlesbrough

    NBCSN — Premier League, Watford at Manchester United

    10:20 p.m.

    FS2 — Bundesliga Soccer, Schalke vs. Hertha BSC

    10:30 p.m.

    NBC — Premier League, Tottenham at Liverpool

    TRACK & FIELD

    2 p.m.

    NBC — USATF Indoor Championship Series, NYRR Millrose Games, at New York

    WINTER SPORTS

    4:30 p.m.

    NBCSN — Speed Skating, ISU World Single Distances Championships, at Gangneung, South Korea (same-day tape)

    WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    Noon

    BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

    12 p.m.

    FSN — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    W L Pct GB

    Boston 31 18 .633 —

    Toronto 30 20 .600 1½

    New York 22 29 .431 10

    Philadelphia 18 30 .375 12½

    Brooklyn 9 40 .184 22

    Southeast Division

    W L Pct GB

    Washington 28 20 .583 —

    Atlanta 28 21 .571 ½

    Charlotte 23 27 .460 6

    Miami 20 30 .400 9

    Orlando 19 32 .373 10½

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 33 15 .688 —

    Indiana 26 22 .542 7

    Chicago 25 25 .500 9

    Detroit 22 27 .449 11½

    Milwaukee 21 27 .438 12

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Southwest Division

    W L Pct GB

    San Antonio 37 11 .771 —

    Houston 36 16 .692 3

    Memphis 30 21 .588 8½

    Dallas 19 30 .388 18½

    New Orleans 19 31 .380 19

    Northwest Division

    W L Pct GB

    Utah 31 19 .620 —

    Oklahoma City 28 22 .560 3

    Portland 22 28 .440 9

    Denver 21 27 .438 9

    Minnesota 19 30 .388 11½

    Pacific Division

    W L Pct GB

    Golden State 42 7 .857 —

    L.A. Clippers 31 18 .633 11

    Sacramento 19 30 .388 23

    L.A. Lakers 17 34 .333 26

    Phoenix 15 34 .306 27

    Wednesday’s Games

    Cleveland 125, Minnesota 97

    Indiana 98, Orlando 88

    Boston 109, Toronto 104

    Detroit 118, New Orleans 98

    Miami 116, Atlanta 93

    New York 95, Brooklyn 90

    Dallas 113, Philadelphia 95

    L.A. Clippers 124, Phoenix 114

    Memphis 119, Denver 99

    Utah 104, Milwaukee 88

    Chicago 128, Oklahoma City 100

    Golden State 126, Charlotte 111

    Thursday’s Games

    L.A. Lakers at Washington

    Atlanta at Houston

    Philadelphia at San Antonio

    Golden State at L.A. Clippers

    Today’s Games

    Toronto at Orlando, 5 p.m.

    Indiana at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at Detroit, 5:30 p.m.

    Chicago at Houston, 6 p.m.

    L.A. Lakers at Boston, 6 p.m.

    Memphis at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Denver, 7 p.m.

    Dallas at Portland, 8:30 p.m.

    Phoenix at Sacramento, 8:30 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Detroit at Indiana, 5 p.m.

    New Orleans at Washington, 5 p.m.

    Orlando at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Miami, 5:30 p.m.

    Cleveland at New York, 6:30 p.m.

    Charlotte at Utah, 7 p.m.

    Denver at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

    Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

    Golden State at Sacramento, 8:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE

    Men’sTop 25 Fared

    Wednesday

    1. Gonzaga (22-0) did not play. Next: at BYU, Thursday.

    2. Baylor (20-2) lost to No. 3 Kansas 73-68. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.

    3. Kansas (20-2) beat No. 2 Baylor 73-68. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.

    4. Villanova (21-2) beat Providence 66-57. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.

    5. Arizona (20-2) did not play. Next: at Oregon State, Thursday.

    6. Louisville (18-4) did not play. Next: at Boson College, Saturday.

    7. West Virginia (18-4) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday.

    8. Kentucky (18-4) did not play. Next: at No. 24 Florida, Saturday.

    9. Virginia (17-4) beat Virginia Tech 71-48. Next: at Syracuse, Saturday.

    10. Wisconsin (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Sunday.

    11. UCLA (20-3) beat Washington State 95-79. Next: at Washington, Saturday.

    12. North Carolina (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Notre Dame, Saturday.

    13. Oregon (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Thursday.

    14. Cincinnati (20-2) beat Tulsa 57-55. Next: vs. UConn, Saturday.

    15. Florida State (19-4) beat Miami 75-57. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.

    16. Butler (18-5) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Tuesday.

    17. Maryland (20-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Purdue, Saturday.

    18. Saint Mary’s (19-2) did not play. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.

    19. South Carolina (18-4) beat LSU 88-63. Next: vs. Georgia, Saturday.

    20. Notre Dame (17-6) did not play. Next: at No. 12 North Carolina, Saturday.

    21. Duke (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday.

    22. Creighton (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Saturday.

    23. Purdue (18-5) beat No. 25 Northwestern 80-59. Next: at No. 17 Maryland, Saturday.

    24. Florida (16-5) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.

    25. Northwestern (18-5) lost to No. 23 Purdue 80-59. Next: vs. Illinois, Tuesday.

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    Wednesday’s Games

    Washington 5, Boston 3

    Calgary 5, Minnesota 1

    Los Angeles 5, Colorado 0

    Thursday’s Games

    Montreal at Philadelphia

    Ottawa at Tampa Bay

    N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo

    Edmonton at Nashville

    Winnipeg at Dallas

    Toronto at St. Louis

    Chicago at Arizona

    San Jose at Vancouver

    TOday’s Games

    Columbus at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

    Calgary at New Jersey, 5:30 p.m.

    Edmonton at Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

    Anaheim at Florida, 5:30 p.m.

    N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 5:30 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 11a.m.

    Washington at Montreal, 11 a.m.

    Winnipeg at Colorado, 1 p.m.

    Toronto at Boston, 5 p.m.

    Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

    New Jersey at Columbus, 5 p.m.

    Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

    Ottawa at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

    Chicago at Dallas, 6 p.m.

    Detroit at Nashville, 6 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

    Minnesota at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

    Arizona at San Jose, 8:30 p.m.

