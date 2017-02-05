Fire destroys travel trailer in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY – Golden Valley Fire District firefighters from Station 12 responded at 3:37 a.m., Friday to a reported structure fire.

When the firefighters arrived on scene in the 7600 block of Glen Canyon Road, they observed a 30-foot travel-trailer and a small shed (used as a laundry room) had been distroyed by fire. Furthermore, they saw that the husband, wife and children had safely exited the burning trailer were standing in the yard.

None of the residents were injured during the fire.

According to the homeowner, he had woken up and noticed an orange glow through the window of the trailer. When he looked out, he saw his generator was on fire. He then attempted to extinguish the fire, but failed to do so because he ran out of water.

Firefighters stated the fire was contained to the trailer and shed and did not spread to the home that was under construction.

The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the GVFD fire marshal.