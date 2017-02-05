Horoscopes for Feb. 5, 2017

Birthdays: Rick Astley, 51; Axl Rose, 55; Kathy Najimy, 60; Tom Brokaw, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put more energy into your relationships. Make an effort to compromise and play fair.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Enjoying what you do will make it easier to do a good job. Use a little ingenuity and approach your responsibilities in a unique and interesting way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take the high road and don’t be influenced by what others do. Live within your means and take what you do seriously.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t stress out when you should be concentrating on the people and projects that bring you joy. Don’t be afraid to do things differently.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It’s up to you to bring about changes. Self-improvement projects, educational pursuits and partnerships are all favored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t lose out just because someone is putting unreasonable demands on your time. Take care of what needs to be done quickly and move on.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Expand your mind. Delve into the unknown or sign up for a retreat. Knowledge will be enlightening and give you a better perspective.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for unusual ways to improve your surroundings without being excessive or going into debt. It’s important to maintain financial stability.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take every opportunity you can to gain ground and get your way. Your charm and winning attitude will be difficult for others to resist.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Bide your time. Don’t limit what you can do or take on assignments that deter you from reaching your goals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It’s full steam ahead. Don’t look back or sideways, just keep moving forward until you reach your destination and are satisfied with the results you are getting.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll have to control your emotions and let your creative mind take over if you want to get past the barriers that stand in your way.