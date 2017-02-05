MCC hosting Give Kids a Smile

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College’s dental hygiene clinic will be offering free dental services to uninsured children to help “Give Kids a Smile” Saturday in Bullhead City.

According to MCC spokesman James Jarman, children ages 4-14 will receive a free teeth cleaning, fluoride treatment, sealants and oral hygiene tips from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mohave Community College Dental Hygiene School, Bullhead City Campus, Building 900, 3400 Highway 95. All of these interventions are completed at no charge to the family.

The charitable giving day is part of the Give Kids a Smile initiative, created by the American Dental Association 15 years ago to reduce school absenteeism by eliminating oral pain.

Give Kids a Smile is held statewide in February to recognize National Children’s Dental Health Month and to build awareness of children’s oral health issues and unmet needs.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services Office of Oral Health, more than 60 percent of children have untreated tooth decay. Nearly 30 percent of Arizona’s children have urgent (defined as swelling, pain, infection) untreated tooth decay. School age children are more likely to have tooth decay than asthma, hay fever or chronic bronchitis.

MCC Dental Programs Director Tracy Gift said about 80 kids are scheduled for treatment each year. There will be about 45 dental assisting and dental hygiene students participating. In addition, two Bullhead City dentists, Dr. Kristen Vogel and Dr. Matthew Vogel, and dental program faculty will be supervising the students.

“This is a fun day for the students,” Gift said. “Interacting with the children is very different than studying for an exam.

“More importantly, we want our students to be socially aware of the responsibilities of being a dental professional,” said Gift. “Giving back to the community is an exceptional opportunity for them.”



She said hundreds of thousands of dollars in services have been donated during the course of the decade-long Give Kids a Smile program.

To make an appointment, call 928-704-7797. Space is limited.