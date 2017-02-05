Obituary: George Robert Solomon

April 7, 1951 – January, 23, 2017

Kingman, Arizona

George Robert Solomon was the man who chose to show up for every broken bone, every chance to coach softball, every chance to go camping or fishing, every broken heart and every scraped knee. He adopted and was Dad to Jamie, Ashley, and Aaron Solomon.



He worked as a supervisor for Union Carbide/ Praxair for over 25 years.

He excelled at financial planning, mentoring many in managing their money. As he would say, “You cannot afford not to save”.





George’s work here is done. He received a call, the sort of offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time.

He leaves his wife, Diana (Ferrer) Solomon, his daughters, Jamie and Ashley Solomon, his son, Aaron Solomon, granddaughter Acelynn Solomon, step-grandchildren Shelby Brown, Braydn, Cynthea, and Asher Emery, sisters Christine Perkins and Kathleen Randall, brother Joe Solomon, his beloved nieces, nephew, great-nieces, great-nephews, goddaughter and godson, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother Evelyn Dolores Dillon and father George Solomon.

His family will uphold their promise to forgo any services. In lieu of services and flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the American Cancer Society or Hope for Paws:

https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/

https://hopeforpaws.nationbuilder.com/onetimedonation