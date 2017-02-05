What’s your Super Bowl pick?

KINGMAN – We asked the area coaches and athletic diretors which team will win the biggest game of the year: Super Bowl LI.

Dan Ondrejka-Lee Williams wrestling coach: 27-24 going to the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are playing well right now. That offense is dynamic with a lot of different looks and great players. Based on their schedule, I feel the Patriots secondary hasn’t been challenged this year. I’m looking forward to a great game.

John Venega-Kingman Athletic Director: I have no idea, but let’s say this: Atlanta 34-New England. 31

Field Goal by Atlanta as time expires. Atlanta is playing great football and their offense is hitting on all cylinders.

Clint Sasse-Lee Williams’ football coach: I have to go with the better defense in this one, it is the sixth time in history that the number one offense is playing the number one defense and defense holds the lead at 4-1. Interesting isn’t it? I’m going with the Pats (even though I am a Bronco fan) 35-31. Plus I think Bill Belichick is a great Coach and always prepares his team very well for whatever machine they are going to face. Atlanta has a lot of weapons but I think that it’s tough to go against the Patriots and all of their experience. This is Tom Brady’s seventh Super Bowl and Matt Ryan’s first. I will just leave it at that!

Cain Atkinson-Lee Williams’ boys’ basketball coach: Falcons 33-30 I just hate the Patriots.

Brandon Clor-Kingman Wrestling coach: I’m picking the Falcons, because I’m sick of the Patriots being so successful. 26-21. I don’t want to see Tom Brady’s perfect smile after crushing another hapless team in a Super Bowl.

Jacob Iodence-Lee Williams’ athletic director: I hope Atlanta wins, but it’s hard to bet against the Patriots. 31-23 Patriots. The Patriots defence will find creative ways to bottle Julio Jones and he won’t be much of a factor. I would also expect the Patriots to pressure Matt Ryan. He is having too good of a year to not pressure him and make him make bad decisions.

Daniel Stroup Kingman Academy football coach: Patriots 28-24. Experience of the Patriots both from Belichick and the players. Belichick will take away Julio Jones. This is Brady’s 5th ring.



Tony Kern Kingman girls’ basketball coach: Falcons 35, Patriots. I don’t think the Pats can stop their offense.

Nick Juby-Kingman basketball coach: Patriots 30, Falcons 27

Lindsey Serrano-Lee Williams girls soccer coach: Ha JT! This makes me chuckle. I had to google who was in the Super Bowl this year. There is only one “football” in our hearts in this house, and it’s called soccer. My pops is a football fan so I’ll take his advice: The Falcons will take this year’s Super Bowl by seven. They are a high scoring team with a strong defense.

Brian Devincenzi Kingman Academy boys’ basketball coach: Atlanta Facons 37-34. All depends on the running game.

Garth Steed Kingman Academy girls’ basketball coach: Atlanta 35-24. Their offense is just too good the Maddy Ice is playing. Ryan is the MVP of the league, and the Super Bowl.

J.T.Keith sports reporter: I’m going to say Falcons 35, Patriots 31. Atlanta has too much offensively. If Matt Ryan does what he has been doing all season, he will be the MVP of this game to go along with season MVP.