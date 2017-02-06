Community Viewpoint: Indivisible no more

America, being so sadly divided right now, really needs to find a way to reunite and become one again.

This is for Republicans, Democrats, independents, Green, Purple, or whatever. All Americans.

We have all fallen short of our responsibilities that call for us to be a strong, functioning democracy. We have done this through apathy and laziness. Democracy is not a spectator sport.

If you care at all, you’ll read and get more involved. If you don’t care, you’ll continue to sit back, complain and then you need to shut up.

In order for America to return to the respectable democracy we once had, below is a list we should all follow: “But, I’m very busy!”

Nobody is so busy they can’t give four hours over a four-year period to complete this list and keep America honest and running as we expect. That is one hour per year or an average of five full minutes per month.

Regardless of which side of the fence you’re on, it is important to always be involved and make your voice heard the right way. Not on Twitter or Facebook, but to your city, county, state and federal elected officials.

• Take a couple minutes to get to know who they are as candidates online or at a rally.

• Make sure you vote in every single primary, be it city, county, state or federal – even midterm.

• Keep your elected officials’ names and contact information handy and let them know what you expect of them. They work for you.

• Pay attention to the news and listen to what they are doing and how they are voting. If they aren’t performing as promised, don’t re-elect them.

• If you notice a candidate up for election has already served two terms, you never re-elect them. Our forefathers never intended for there to be career politicians, but statesmen who represented the people for a couple terms.

I’m disappointed that there is no ‘Indivisible’ movement here in Kingman. I believe it would greatly benefit the community. I hope someone in the area would take the initiative to help start one. https://www.indivisibleguide.com.

Randy Warner

Kingman Resident