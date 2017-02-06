Horoscopes for Feb. 6, 2017

Birthdays: Oscar De La Hoya, 44; Gabrielle Anwar, 47; Clint Black, 55; Alice Cooper, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sign up for something that w ill make you think. What you discover will help you see the world around you differently.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Rely on your emotions to help you articulate the way you feel and what you want to see happen. If you don’t shed light on your situation, no one will know how to respond.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Information will be withheld. Before you make a decision, wait until you are given all the facts.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll come up with an idea that has the potential to be prosperous. Set money aside to invest in yourself and your plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Common sense will be required with matters pertaining to work, your status or personal concerns.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get involved in activities that will expose you to something different. The more you experience outside your normal routine, the easier it will be to move forward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make changes at home that will be appreciated and beneficial for everyone you live with. Showing affection and goodwill is necessary.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make a point to improve your surroundings as well as your important relationships. Discussing your thoughts and plans with people will help you resolve stress.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Set your personal goals and stick to your plans. Don’t let what others do influence or limit what you want to pursue.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Step back and let others be responsible for whatever they do or say. Stay focused on what you want and need to do in order to make your life better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll face opposition if you are too open about your ideas and plans. Perfect what you want to do before you share things with others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Coherent communication will help you avoid being misinterpreted or misunderstood. Don’t feel like you have to offer personal information that could be used against you.