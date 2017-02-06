Letter of thanks: Kingman Cancer Care Unit grateful for support

What a great community Kingman is in supporting our local Kingman Cancer Care Unit.

We have enjoyed such great support from the community in the past and would like to take some time to thank all of the organizations, businesses and people who have supported us in the last year. The following businesses have helped support the KCCU with fundraisers: Fork in the Road, Harley Davidson, Smiths, Mangelsdorf Dentistry, Pepsi, Martin Swanty. The organizations are Whistle Stop Club, Eastern Star No. 17, Lee Williams Booster Club, Tiger Pride Booster Club, Kingsmen, VF Services, Owlette Bowling Teams, High Desert BMX, Kingman Social Club. Joining these have been the Clerk of the Superior Court, City of Kingman (Pink Heals), KRMC Foundation, Walk a Mile in Their Shoes (Janet Watson and Erin Cochran), and Vagabonds along with many individuals who have contributed to the cause. If I have missed someone, my sincere apologies to the oversight.

These groups have held car washes, raffles, walks, and various other fundraisers for our group. This last year, we have helped eighty-seven (87) cancer patients with their needs in fighting their disease and spent $71,648 in doing so. The money raised stays local and volunteers do all of the work.

Once again, thank you to all who support our cause and help the cancer patients with their needs

Phyllis Eaton

KCCU Treasurer