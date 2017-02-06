Mohave 911: Feb. 6, 2017

Stolen motorcycle

On Jan. 30, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob Anthony Erin Cameron, 28, of Dolan Springs, for theft of means of transportation, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, investigations began Saturday after deputies responded to a home in the 17100 block of Maywood Drive regarding a theft report. Deputies contacted a 63-year-old man, the alleged victim. The man said that he recently purchased a white and blue Honda dirt bike that was stolen from his property. The man also said he let Cameron stay on his property a few nights because of the rainy weather. The victim said Cameron had allegedly taken the motorcycle without his permission.

The deputy told the man that he had talked to Cameron earlier that day while Cameron was riding a white and blue dirt bike on Ironwood Drive. The deputy said Cameron told him he was getting the bike running for the owner and he had permission to test drive the bike. Cameron ran from the traffic stop and the motorcycle was towed from the scene.

Later that morning, deputies received a tip on Cameron’s whereabouts. They responded to the 15900 block of Pierce Ferry Road and approached Cameron.

According to deputies, Cameron began walking backwards with his hands inside his jacket. He reportedly ignored the deputy’s orders to stop. The deputy pulled his Taser and pointed it at Cameron, who then dropped to the ground as ordered.

Cameron reportedly said he was fixing the bike, not stealing it. He was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Sex offender warrant

On Jan. 30, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Virgil Poleviyaoma, 64, of Kingman, on a failure to appear felony warrant issued out of Flagstaff City Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, a sex offender registration specialist learned of Poleviyaoma’s outstanding warrant while meeting with him to update his required sex offender information at the sheriff’s office.

Poleviyaoma was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Drugs, drug paraphernalia

On Jan. 31, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jennifer Ann Brakeman, 34, of Kingman on possession of dangerous drugs, two charges for possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Marshall Drive at Snavely Avenue. The driver had a revoked driver’s license and was released at the scene. Deputies told two passengers they had to leave before the vehicle was towed.

Deputies questioned the passengers about having anything illegal. Brakeman was one of the passengers and when deputies asked if she had anything illegal, she reportedly admitted to having a small amount of marijuana. A search of her backpack allegedly revealed a white container containing marijuana, a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance, and two pipes with residue. Brakeman was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Burglary

On Feb. 1, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Urias Thomas, 18, of Kingman for burglary, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a suspicious subject walking in the 900 block of Ligurta Road. Deputies contacted a witness who said a man was walking around the neighborhood looking into yards of houses in the area.

The man was described as having dark skin and wearing all dark clothing. The witness said he lost sight of the man when he turned west on Collins Drive.

Deputies checked the area and spoke with neighbors and one resident reported a man matching the description came to their home asking for work. The resident also said the man left their property and proceeded to enter a house near the home.

Deputies went to a house in the 500 block of Lochiel Road and saw an open door. Deputies surrounded the property and entered the house and allegedly found Thomas standing in the living room.

No one was home at the time. Deputies contacted the homeowner, who wanted to press charges. Thomas reportedly said he was homeless and had been knocking on doors for work. Thomas was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Drugs, warrant

On Feb. 1, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Raymond Martell Jr., 30, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, and a contempt of court misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop involving Martell, who was riding a bicycle on Melody Street at Northfield Avenue. A records check revealed he had an active warrant. Deputies allegedly found him in possession of a white crystal substance and two glass pipes with residue.

Martell was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Fugitive from justice out of California

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Darlynn Tammy Gonzalez, 57, of Kingman on a fugitive from justice felony warrant issued out of the San Diego Sheriff’s Office.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Gonzalez at a home in the 3100 block of East Leroy Avenue regarding her outstanding warrant.

She was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail.

Three felony warrants

On Feb. 1, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Darryl David Markham, 26, of Kingman. Markham was arrested on three warrants issued by Kingman Justice Court. A felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct involving a weapon, along with two misdemeanor warrants for interfering with judicial proceedings, failure to comply with court order by domestic violence and assault by domestic violence.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies knew Markham to have outstanding warrants and contacted him when they saw he was present when driving by a home in the 3800 block of East Shaeffer Avenue.

Markham was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.