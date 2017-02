Giving a Power Point presentation at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Friday (2/3) meeting was Christine Joiner of Kingman Performing Arts, above with Ray Joiner, left, and club President Ken Cunningham.

Kingman Performing Arts offers dance and vocal classes to all ages and presents a dinner theater monthly at Ramada Inn’s Canyon 66 Restaurant. The group coordinates events with Beale Street Theater.

Visit kingmanperformingarts.com or call 928-529-2983 for more information.