Roads, water top council agenda

KINGMAN – A buffet might be a good idea before city council tackles a long list of items on tap for Tuesday’s meeting.

Council chamber will undoubtedly be packed as Mayor Monica Gates and councilors discuss topics ranging from internet crimes to roads.

Eight items on the consent agenda that may or may not be pulled for separate discussion include a $3,000 grant for the Kingman Police Department. The money would go toward the purchase of a laptop computer, hardware and software as part of an agreement with Arizona Internet Crimes against Children. The goal is to enhance investigations into internet crimes against children.

Emergency vehicle responses could get safer if the council approves of the utilization of traffic light preemption devices – those gadgets that turn the lights green for fire and police in emergencies.

Old business that could become new business includes a possible intergovernmental agreement with Mohave County regarding the new downtown justice center.

A presentation encouraging the concept of restructuring of the Economic Development and Marketing Commission and the Tourism Development Commission is on tap for discussion.

Water and roads and a USFS study commissioned last month is also up for discussion. After the water presentation Jan. 13, city council directed staff to work with the county regarding an IGA for the United States Geological Service water study. Staff has submitted comments about the IGA and sent it back to the county for review.

A pavement management system was approved by council in fiscal year 2016. This included the inventory and rating of all paved streets within city limits. The Barnhardt Group, a nationwide pavement management consulting firm, completed the inventory and has submitted the report of the city’s paved assets.

The report and maintenance strategies are being submitted to council for review and direction.

The Streets Division would like to complete a pavement preservation project utilizing a High Density Mineral Bond. The cooperative use contract with the city of Goodyear will be utilized for this project.

Kingman City Council meets at 5:30 p.m., at City Hall, 310. N. Fourth St. To review the agenda, go to the city of Kingman website at www.cityofkingman.gov