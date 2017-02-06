Will supervisors remain in Dolan Springs state of denial? Today’s meeting will provide the answer

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is in a state of denial lately.

After denying a contentious rezoning request for a 5-acre parcel in the Dolan Springs area that would have allowed for a real estate sales office, the board is expected to deny another rezoning request in Dolan Springs when it meets at 9:30 a.m. today at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The Planning and Zoning Commission has already recommended denial of a rezone from agricultural-residential 5-acre minimum to A-R 1-acre minimum to allow more residential parcels in the Dolan Springs area.

The parcel is on Mabel Drive between Eighth and Ninth streets, not far from the other 5-acre parcel that was denied.

The board is also expected to deny an amendment to the Mohave County General Plan from rural development area (RDA) to suburban development area (SDA) in Dolan Springs, also related to the creation of residential parcels on Mable Drive.

In other items on the board’s agenda:

• Denial of a rezone from residential manufactures homes (R-MH) to single family medium density and multifamily low density to allow for a site-built single-family dwelling in Lake Havasu City.

• Accept the donation of artwork made from native copper and turquoise that depicts Mohave County and recognizes contributions from Origin Mining Co., the company that purchased the bankrupt Mineral Park Mine.

• Approve form letters to be sent to Arizona’s congressional delegation thanking them for blocking the proposed 1.7 million-acre Grand Canyon Watershed National Monument.

• Adoption of a Justice For All Resolution ensuring that fines and fees imposed by the criminal justice system are reasonable, transparent and proportionate, and not in conflict with goals of improving public safety, reducing recidivism, ensuring victims receive restitution and enabling officers and ex-offenders to meet to meet their obligations.