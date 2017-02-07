5 years later: Kingman’s Harbor House a sanctuary for homeless boys

It’s easy to understand why Kelly Tanner usually sides with the runaway kids who show up at the doorstep of the Harbor House, a homeless youth center operated by Arizona Youth Partnership.

She too was a “throwaway kid,” raised in San Diego by her grandmother since she was 13. She knows what it’s like to feel unwanted, unclaimed, thrown out on the streets with nowhere to go.

“I was one of those kids,” said Tanner, director of homeless youth services for AYP. “I believe there’s a reason I’m here, why I have an opportunity to work with kids, because I have personal experience and I can relate to them.”

Most of the boys who stay at the Harbor House are dealing with substance abuse, physical abuse and broken family units, said Tanner.

A lot of their troubles can be traced to their home life, where their own parents may be dealing with drug addiction and mental health issues, she said.

“The majority run away because of family dynamics,” said Tanner, who has lived in Kingman for 12 years and worked at the Harbor House for five years. “Usually there’s conflict in the home that can’t be resolved. Many of the families don’t have the tools to resolve the problem, the communication tools.”

That’s where the Harbor House’s “Strengthening the Family” program comes into play. The program is built on principles of positive youth development, emphasizing the strength of each individual and family.

“We try to provide the holistic approach,” Tanner said. “First and foremost is getting them safe. We offer counseling as needed and education and employment support.”

The ultimate goal is reunification with the family and mediation.

“It’s extremely difficult,” Tanner said of getting kids back with their families. “Unfortunately, there is a breakdown in our area of the family unit and parents are giving up on their kids.

“I think a lot of parents lack the skills to take care of teenagers and support them during those adolescent years. It’s unfortunate. A lot of parents have issues of their own with mental health and substance abuse,” she said.

Some of the troubled kids have dropped out of school, so Harbor House helps them obtain a General Education Diploma and learn employable skills. Youths who participate in Harbor House’s life skills management and counseling services on average see a 28-percent increase in skills to refuse alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.

Beacon of help

Harbor House opened on Pacific Avenue in April 2012 as a beacon for runaway and troubled youths. It’s a 1970s-style three-bedroom home with two boys sharing one bedroom, three boys sharing another and house manager Melissa Wilson taking the third room.

It’s got a large family room with a couch and chairs, widescreen TV, computer, video games and board games. There’s also a kitchen and laundry room.

The boys stay there for up to three weeks. If the beds are full and someone shows up, Tanner will put them on the couch for the night.

Tanner opened a five-bed homeless youth center for girls last year in Bullhead City with funding from the Legacy Foundation, and she’s looking at expanding to Yavapai County next.

Yavapai County has approached Tanner about a youth shelter, but it takes money and time, she said. Right now, it’s in the stage of assessing the needs. Some kids already come to the Harbor House from Yavapai.

Midge Kenney, who works three days a week at the Harbor House cooking, picking up kids from school and taking them to counseling and doctor appointments, said sometimes the kids just need a hug and a kiss on the cheek, though she’s not allowed to do that.

“I love working with the children, I always have,” said Kenney, who volunteers with the 4-H Club and Mohave County Juvenile Detention. “They are our hope and our future. I think they make a lot of progress here.”

Tanner wants to make sure runaway youths have a chance to regroup and chart a new life, and that’s the environment provided at the Harbor House. It’s a place to get away from peer pressure, family conflict, domestic violence, alcohol and substance abuse, all the ills that have set thousands of youths on the path to destruction.

“In many occasions, it’s getting parents to engage in services,” Tanner said. “There are incorrigible kids who can make bad decisions, but it comes from somewhere.

“For the most part, they’re great kids who’ve been dealt a crappy hand. There are very few kids we haven’t been able to connect with. They’re smart, athletic, caring, kind, amazing qualities. A lot of them just need a hand up.”

The 24-hour hotline for the Harbor House is 928-235-5549.