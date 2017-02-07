Brave, Courageous & Bold

Wyatt Earp, the great-grandnephew of the famous Old West lawman, came from Phoenix on Friday to present “Wyatt Earp: Life on the Frontier,” a two-act play written by his wife, Terry, at Lee Williams High School auditorium. The play has been presented more than 900 times since 1996 throughout the Southwest and in Europe and Canada. Earp is most famous for the shootout at the OK Corral in Tombstone, but many other aspects of his life went untold, his great-grandnephew said. More than 250 people showed up for the historical presentation sponsored by the Sounds of Kingman, nearly packing the school auditorium. Earp’s appearance was paid for by a grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts.