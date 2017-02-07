Drainage issue stalls Dolan Springs subdivision

KINGMAN – The applicant for rezoning a 5-acre parcel in the Dolan Springs area and amending the Mohave County General Plan withdrew the items from the Board of Supervisors’ agenda Monday to work on a drainage problem.

The board was expected to deny the rezoning from agricultural-residential 5-acre minimum lot size to A-R 1-acre minimum to allow for residential parcels on Mabel Drive, between Eighth and Ninth streets.

The Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended denial by a 7-1 vote. Planning and Zoning manager Christine Ballard said the land is “encumbered” by a flood plain.

Planning and Zoning wants additional drainage work performed to address flood issues associated with the Detrital Wash, said Kathleen Tackett-Hicks, who represents the land owner on behalf of KTH Consulting.

“It’s susceptible to flooding,” she said. “We have to determine where the flood level lies for lots that can be built upon.”

Tackett-Hicks said it will take at least a couple of months to gather data on the flood plain and address necessary engineering work, which will define the issue of which lands are affected.

“It’s a bummer for the owner, but in the end, it will be defining,” she said of the study.

Supervisor Jean Bishop said Mohave County will spend $2 million in the next couple of years improving infrastructure in Dolan Springs, including expanding Pierce Ferry Road to three lanes. She feels the area is poised for growth as a gateway to Grand Canyon West.

In other action at Monday’s regular meeting:

• The board voted 5-0 to deny a rezone in Lake Havasu City from residential manufactured homes to single-family medium density and multifamily low density to allow for a site-built, single-family dwelling.

• The board denied an application for a liquor license for Pietro Cimino, doing business as Castle Rock Bar and Grill at 16067 Pierce Ferry Road in Dolan Springs. The denial was based on a recommendation from Mohave County Sheriff’s Office due to an ongoing investigation.

• The board unanimously approved sending a letter to Arizona’s congressional delegation thanking them for blocking the proposed 1.7 million-acre Grand Canyon Watershed National Monument.