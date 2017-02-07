Man linked to missing women convicted on weapons charges

KINGMAN – A Canadian man tied to three missing older women was found guilty of weapons charges.

A Mohave County jury found Robert Lawson Carnochan, 70, guilty on five counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of possession of a prohibited firearm. He had a handgun with a ground down serial number.

Judge Billy Sipe could sentence him to between 2 and 24 years.

Carnochan has other felony charges pending, involving identity theft and other crimes, but the Mohave County Sheriff’s office is more interested in Carnochan’s ties to three missing women he met on online dating sites.

Nancy Hartz suddenly left Kingman in Carnochan’s company in 2015. The pair met online. Hartz’s daughters and son have not seen her since that summer. Verna Clayton, currently 74, was last seen with Carnochan at her Dolan Springs home in June of 2008. The last time anyone has seen Las Vegas resident Neva Lindley, currently 78, was in November, 2011. She also was last seen with Carnochan, who was arrested April 13 in Yucca on half a dozen forgery charges and three counts of identity theft.

For his part, Carnochan has reportedly acknowledged knowing all three women.

Denise Baggs and her siblings became suspicious of the man after Hartz suddenly sold her Kingman home for $50,000 in cash without consulting her daughters and son. Not long afterward, Hartz’s truck was spotted for sale shortly after the home sale at a local used car business and suddenly disappeared without a trace.

The family has hired a private investigator and the case was given national exposure when the syndicated show Crime Watch Daily profiled the family.