Obituary: Skylar Shumway

Skylar P. Shumway, 34, of Conway, New Hampshire, passed away suddenly on Jan. 27, 2017.

He was born Feb. 4, 1982 in Casper, Wyoming, the son of Kenneth Shumway and Shannon Jacobson LeRoy.

Skylar moved to Kokadjo, Maine with his mother in 1993.

In 1997, he moved to Kingman, Arizona, to live with his father and finish school, graduating from Kingman High School. Soon afterwards he moved to Colorado Springs, where he worked and studied graphic arts.

He recently moved to Conway to be near his sister. Skylar loved hiking, especially in the Gardens of the Gods, camping, skateboarding, and snowboarding.

He was well known for his artistic talents and even illustrated a children’s book.

Skylar is survived by his father and stepmother, Ken and Jody Shumway; half-brother, McKinley Shumway of Fairbanks Alaska; his mother and stepfather, Shannon and Larry LeRoy of Stockton Springs, Maine; his older brother and wife Stoney and Jenny Shumway and their children Donevan and Angelique of Kingman, Arizona; his sister and husband, Lace and John Dean and their daughter Emma of Conway; and his maternal grandfather, Jacob Jacobson of Littleton Colorado; as well as many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He had many friends and will be missed by all. There will be a memorial service in July in Chesuncook Village, Maine.

For information regarding the memorial, please contact Shannon LeRoy at 207-280-0629.