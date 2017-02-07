Want to be in a movie? Extras called in sick 'Drafted 2035' needs you today

Andrew Ambos pulls out a mock assault rifle in his role as a terrorist aboard a tour bus in the film “Drafted 2035.” Also pictured are writer and director Ron Hanson and producer Cindy Parulski.

    • The makers of "Drafted 2035" need people dressed all in black with boots on and no logos to film a homegrown terrorist scene today at 4 p.m.

    The meet is at the turn-off to Finger Rock on Highway 68. Finger Rock is also known as Thumb Butte. Turn your black tees inside out if necessary. Lets pull together and do this. It is a local production company trying to show Hollywood that we can and will be a movie-making hotspot of talent.

    For more info call, 928-303-3094.

