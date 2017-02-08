Assessor Kentch set to speak at Monday’s CRCK monthly luncheon

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman has a full slate of meetings and activities planned for 2017 and will be stepping up its political involvement, club President Larry Schiff said.

The club’s next meeting is at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave., with Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch as guest speaker.

Kentch became the assessor last year following the death of Ron Nicholson and was elected to the position in November. She will talk about what the Assessor’s office does, how it determines property value and other duties. Question-and-answer period follows.

The meeting cost is $3 and lunch is optional. Reservations are not necessary, and the meeting is open to the public. Annual dues are $12 a person and $24 a family.

Only members can post to the CRCK website, which is up and going but lacking new passwords for people to help with the site.

Schiff has been named the chairman of the Mohave County Central Committee, the “titular head” of the Republican Party in Mohave County. He thanked everyone for their efforts in the recent presidential campaign and general election.

Arizona remains a “very red” state, Schiff said, and Mohave County was chosen as the top county by the Republican Convention.

Schiff said he anticipates helping the chairman as much as possible, particularly in recruiting new members.

“I also want to grow our party dramatically here in Mohave County, and I want to recruit many, many new PC’s (precinct committeemen and women) and register as many voters as we can,” Schiff said.

This year is an opportunity to lay the groundwork for next year when nine Democratic senators in red states are up for re-election, he added.

Schiff said he plans to attend as many meetings as he can, and he wants to make the Mohave County GOP website a place people can get information about upcoming events.