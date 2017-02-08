CrossFit Community Supports Late Member’s Family

KINGMAN – Downtown was bustling Saturday afternoon as hundreds of well-wishers packed Kingman CrossFit for a fundraiser.

The warm weather had already lured shoppers and others down to Beale Street merchants, but the biggest crowd was inside the gym. Hundreds of kids and adults in the CrossFit community burned off some calories to raise money for the family of Luke Nielsen, who died unexpectedly last December at the age of 33.

There was food, local beer, prizes and puddles of sweat as participants went through a series of activities including squats, kettle bell swings, pull-ups and a 400-meter run around the perimeter of the gym. The routine was known as the Redbeard Throw-in – named for Nielsen, whose red hair and love of CrossFit inspired the name.



“These were the workouts he liked to do,” said Kingman CrossFit co-owner Mike Stapleton, who along with his wife, Nicole, and co-owner Ty Gilstrap helped organize the fundraiser. Members of the Kingman Fire Department were also getting a solid workout in.

The event was a joint effort between Kingman CrossFit, House of Hops and The Farmhouse (the new store’s opening weekend). Nielsen was married and was the father of two children. More than $13,000 was raised for them.

