Horoscope: Feb. 8, 2017

Birthdays: Seth Green, 43; Mary Steenburgen, 64; Robert Klein, 75; Nick Nolte, 76.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t expect a smooth transition to take place regarding work or dealing with partners. Use intelligence to decide what’s best. If you act on impulse you’ll have regrets.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Control your emotions and keep your private affairs a secret. Do what you do best, but don’t boast about your attributes or your achievements.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Settle down. Know what you want and don’t let it get away. Make positive changes that will improve your life and help you reach your goals. Don’t feel the need to overspend.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll be tempted to make impulsive decisions or changes based on an emotional situation or assumption. Step away from whatever is going on for now.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t give in to someone who is trying to bully or pressure you into something you don’t want to do. Use your charm to encourage others.





VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put more energy into the causes or concerns that matter to you. Your input will be appreciated when it comes to making a cash donation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It’s out with the old and in with the new. It’s up to you to enforce changes in your life that will bring you the happiness you are searching for.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Check out the way other people do things or the lifestyles that would suit you best. There is always room for improvement. If you set reasonable goals, you will have no trouble.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can accomplish a lot if you work from home. Setting up conference calls with someone you look up to is a good idea.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Personal situations could get blown out of proportion. Limit emotional confrontations that put too much responsibility on you.





AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get moving. Put everything you’ve got into reaching your goal. Set a high standard and prove that you are capable of anything you set your mind to.





PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Work quietly toward your goals. Don’t make an impulsive decision based on only a few facts. Time is on your side, and keeping perfection in mind will be in your best interest.