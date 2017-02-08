MCC Nursing Students Excel

KINGMAN – Graduates of Mohave Community College’s registered nursing program are blowing away the national averages on licensing examinations, a spokesman for the college said.

The National Council of State Nursing Boards lists MCC’s 2016 pass rate at 96.5 percent for those who took the National Council Licensure Examination for the first time, compared with a national average of 83.6 percent.

Chris Beesley graduated from the nursing program in December and passed the exam on his first try. He’s been hired by Kingman Regional Medical Center in the RN residency program.

“MCC’s instructors are tough, but fair, and they prepared us very well for moving forward in the nursing field,” Beesley said.

He recalled what a preparation instructor who came to MCC told the class. “She said the students at MCC are much better prepared than many others she’s taught.”

Paula McNichols, director of the RN program at MCC, said accreditors from the Arizona State Board of Nursing look at the high pass rate as a great sign of a successful program.

“Our faculty’s so excited,” she said. “We have great students. Our students work full time and go to school, plus care for children at home.”

MCC faculty understands it’s not always easy for students, “but we do expect the students to strive for high standards and professionalism at all times,” she added.

The program is affordable and graduates can transfer to universities to complete advanced nursing degrees.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor shows a growth rate of 16 percent for registered nurses, far above the 7-percent average for all occupations. The median salary for a registered nurse in Mohave County is $61,910, according to the bureau.