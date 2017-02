The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office warns the public that it received 12 reports of auto burglaries in the Butler area near Ames Avenue and El Tovar Avenue this past weekend.



The MCSO recommends residents lock their vehicles and to always remove personal property.



Anyone with information regarding these auto burglaries is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.