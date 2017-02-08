Meeting to discuss future of Dolan Days scheduled for Feb. 18

DOLAN SPRINGS – The Dolan Springs Chamber of Commerce is holding a town hall meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 to find out if citizens want to continue the annual celebration of Dolan Days.

The meeting will be held at Dolan Springs Community Council Hall, 15195 N. Pierce Ferry Road.

Charlotte Kiffer, president of the community council, said the question will be: Should there be a Dolan Days?

Dolan Days, which has been held on the second Saturday of October for a number of years, was started as an event to bring the community together.

In the past, it offered a variety of activities for adults and children, including a parade.

However, it appears that interest and involvement has dramatically decreased.

Members of the Dolan Springs Chamber of Commerce will talk about the history of Dolan Days and what needs to happen for the event to continue.

“Bring your community spirit to help make that decision, and whether or not you support this event, which can benefit our town and the quality of life of our residents,” Kiffer said.

Contact the chamber at 928-767-4473 for more information.