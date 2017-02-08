Moss seeks to level jail bail playing field

KINGMAN – A rich man gets arrested, throws bail and is set free, while a poor man spends the night in jail.

That’s the way the criminal justice system works sometimes, and it’s not fair, said Mohave County Supervisor Steve Moss, an attorney from Mohave Valley.

Moss was behind the “Fair Justice for All” resolution adopted Monday by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on a 4-1 vote.

The resolution supports imposing fines and fees that are “reasonable, transparent and proportionate,” and not in conflict with the goals of improving public safety and reducing recidivism. It will enable offenders to meet obligations to their families, especially their children.

Instead of throwing someone in jail for driving on a suspended license, a judge could restrict their license to allow that person to drive back and forth to work, Moss said.

“It comes down to risk assessment and danger to others,” he said. “That should be the only criteria.”

A lot of good people commit crimes and show up to court voluntarily, Moss noted. Others who are more of a danger to the public or at risk to flee the state can post bail.

Some people are incarcerated because they can’t afford to pay a fine, and they’re in and out of jail all the time, Moss said.

“This gives the judge the discretion of keeping people in the market so they can go to their job on a restricted license. They can’t go to ball games, certainly not bars,” he said.

Rather than hit someone with a $10,000 fine, maybe the courts can extract $10,000 of community service and send them to additional counseling, Moss suggested.

He said the Arizona Supreme Court and state legislators are working together to give judges more leeway in deciding who must stay in jail and who can be released, regardless of financial considerations.

The resolution states that “excessive criminal justice financial obligations can contribute to unnecessary incarceration,” Some studies have found that 20 percent of local jail inmates are there because they failed to pay a fine or fee, which can make it even harder to obtain employment and adds to taxpayer burden.

Mohave County jail director Don Bischoff said it equates to an extra tool for judges to look at the risk of releasing that person back into society.

Bischoff said this is a nationwide push that has helped keep Mohave County’s jail population under 500.

“We don’t want everybody to end up in jail,” he said. “We just need to figure out who needs to be there and for how long.”

Supervisor Buster Johnson, who voted against the resolution, said he didn’t want to “stick it to the rich guy and let the poor guy off the hook.”

The county is already owed millions of dollars in fines and fees, and the debt is not carried on the books.

“I believe in punishment and paying your bills,” Johnson said.

Moss said the only people who get hurt from this resolution are bail bondsmen. The program has been successful in Maricopa County, and Moss believes it will pass in the state Legislature.

“It’s in our Constitution not to imprison people for debt. That’s the old King George form of government,” Moss said.