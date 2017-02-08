Obituary: Franz Moser

On Feb. 5, 2017, devoted husband and father Franz Paul Moser, 57, of Golden Valley, Arizona, passed away after a short, but bravely fought battle with lung cancer.

Franz was born April 10, 1959, in Cambridge Massachusetts to Reginald and Marie Moser.

He grew up in Cambridge and graduated from Matignon High School in 1977.

An accomplished musician, Franz performed in the band “Rainbow Flash,” a popular local band in the Boston area in the late 1970s, as their drummer.

He worked at his father’s tool business, RPM Tool, WR Grainger, and the Watertown Mall in the Boston area, as well as Flir Systems, Inc., in Nashua, New Hampshire, before moving to Arizona.

Franz moved to Golden Valley in May of 2014 with his wife and daughter and started his own machinist tool resale business as an eBay Powerseller.

He also continued to play guitar and drums in small Kingman venues and for local talents Jeff Diamond, Elvis’ Shadow and DJ Silver.

He was widely known in the Golden Valley community for his kindness, cheerfulness, compassion and unconditional support for friends and neighbors in need.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dianna, his daughter Marilyn, of Woodland Hills, California; his brother Reggie, of Berlin, New Hampshire; two nephews, Reginald and Andrew; niece, Manice, two great-nieces, Shaylin and Meadow; and two great-nephews, River and Tristan, also of Berlin, New Hampshire.

His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Avenue, Kingman, 86409.