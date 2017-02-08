Supervisors hire Angius’ son-in-law as senior analyst

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 Monday to hire Luke Mournian as a management senior analyst with the Treasurer’s Office at a salary of $80,246 a year.

Supervisor Hildy Angius recused herself from the vote because Mournian is her son-in-law, and Supervisor Buster Johnson voted against the hiring because he didn’t feel the applicant was qualified in government accounting.

County Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox said the position has been open since February of last year, and that she’s a little concerned about not having a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in her office.

She needs someone who can do an internal audit, which is a huge part of the job.

There were 19 applicants for the job, including one CPA, and Mournian was the only one who met the requirements, Cox said.

He comes from prominent national accounting firm, Price Waterhouse Cooper, and brings “experience and depth” that will help the Treasurer’s Office run effectively and efficiently, Cox said.

Johnson said he didn’t think the applicant met minimum requirements, which includes eight years of experience as a CPA and two years of government accounting. Mournian has been a CPA for less than two years.

“I have nothing against the person, but we’re putting someone in there with absolutely no experience,” Johnson said.

He was also concerned with the pay scale. The person who previously had that job was paid $61,000 with all the qualifications, Johnson mentioned.

County Administrator Mike Hendrix said the Treasurer’s Office has $140,000 in available salary offerings, and that Cox is hiring someone within the steps of the salary range.

Supervisor Steve Moss said he had no problem with Mournian’s hiring. Mohave is a small county, and there are going to be relatives hired from time to time, he said.