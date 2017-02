KINGMAN – After a season of back-to-back games and up and down basketball, Lee Williams is one win away from going to the state tournament.

Coach Cain Atkinson has been preaching mental toughness and team all season long. In the Grand Canyon Region Tournament’s opening game Lee Williams defeated Coconino, 41-31, on Monday. Less than 24 hours they caged the Prescott Badgers for a 50-37 victory. The Vols play the winner of Mingus-Flagstaff at 7 p.m. Friday.