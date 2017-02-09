City council looking to combine commissions

KINGMAN – The long-discussed restructuring of certain city commissions is one step closer to reality.

The Kingman City Council on Tuesday night recommended further research into a public-private merging of the Economic Development and Marketing and the Tourism Development commissions into a single entity.

Lynne Petersen, part of a roundtable assembly consisting of city officials, local business members and non-profit organizations, explained the former Economic and Tourism Development Commission was a public and private partnership split into the now EDMC and TDC in 2009. The city Economic Development director position was also scrapped.

“There is something common between all of us,” she said. “A strong desire to see Kingman grow and prosper.”

Petersen described how recent revamps in tourism efforts have jump started the local economy in the last decade. Hotel revenue and occupancy, bus visits and tour groups all have increased as a result of better media and internet marketing, which in turn has given rise to major events, such as the Route 66 Fun Run and Best of the West festival.



“When we look at economic development, it seems our history is not as stable,” she said.



Participants believe restructuring the EDMC and TDC is the first step in bringing tourism successes up to par with the economy. Community investment, tourism and economic development are three major components to greasing the economic wheel.

“If you invest in one, it will have positive impacts in the other two areas,” Petersen said. “The reverse is also true. If you don’t invest in one area, it will negatively affect the other two.”

Petersen had a list of ideas that could hook potential businesses and future residents. A recreation center, more outdoor activities, business attraction and retention and downtown events could make Kingman a tolerable place to live, she said.

“This is a place that I want to be and I’m willing to invest in this community,” she said.

The group has looked at so-called flexible structures in Cottonwood, Lake Havasu City and the Prescott area.

“This is a structure that doesn’t have the constraints of a city government,” she said. “A public/private partnership will be able to create a long term vision that transcends the short two-year make-up of a council.”

Funding could come from local businesses. Most importantly, Petersen said the commission would have to be held accountable through key performance indicators. It would have a board and a director that would be under a contract and accountable to the city.



Brought up a few times was the Kingman Airport Authority – an example of a public-private partnership that some believe has significant accountability issues. One audience member was quick to point that out.

“One of the keys to making a public-private partnership work is accountability,” said Kingman resident Gary Grynkewich. “The airport should be our historical lesson in that regard.”

“I’m in complete and total support of this,” said business owner Deana Nelson, of the preliminary review process. “Let’s move forward. We’ve got energy in this community I haven’t seen nor heard in easily 10 years.”

Not everyone was thrilled.

Gene Kirkham, who’s been on numerous city commissions, including the current EDMC, was surprised to find the item on the agenda. He also was thoroughly peeved.



“None of us commissioners have heard anything about this,” he said. “You think commission are no good? They’re no good because you don’t give us any power.”

Councilmember Travis Lingenfelter and Mayor Monica Gates got the ball rolling on the Roundtable commission shortly after taking office. Three meetings have been held to sort out details, but there’s still work to do.

“The analysis that’s taken place has not been as comprehensive as we need to have it,” he said. “We’re not quite there yet.”

The councilman took into consideration failures of other public and private agreements.

“What might look good on paper might not work out in real life,” Lingenfelter said. “If we do go forward…we can’t let what’s happened with KAA happen with this.”



Mayor Gates said she wants to work with all public and private parties to ensure the restructure will improve tourism and the economy. Another workshop might even be in the works.

“The time is right now,” she said. “There’s positive energy and critical mass. Let’s keep this momentum going.”

Also in council news:

• Council directed staff to explore available contract options for online payment services, and immediately implement the best online payment services option for the city.

• Council directed staff to draft an intergovernmental agreement with Mohave County regarding the proposed construction of a new justice center.

• Council directed staff to work with the county regarding an agreement for a United States Geological Survey water study. Staff has submitted comments about the IGA and sent it back to the county for review. Staff expects to have it on the next council meeting for approval.