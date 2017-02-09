Community Viewpoint: The Constitution contains the answers for those unhappy with election

I am beyond sick and tired of listening to a bunch of sore losers and crybabies about Trump not being a legal president because he did not win the popular vote!

May I remind you constitutionally ignorant, thumb-sucking sore losers that the United States of America is a republic not a democracy? Do you even know the difference?

According to Webster’s Dictionary, a democracy is government by the people with majority rule.

A republic is a form of government in which supreme power resides in a body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by elected officers and representatives responsible to them and governing according to law. That means the Electoral College.



When I was in school we learned all about the Constitution. Why don’t you get a copy and read Article II, Section I? It is easy to find on the internet.

If we went by the popular vote then states like California and New York, with their huge populations, would have the majority while the voters in the south, mid-west and west, with less population per state, would barely have their votes count. The Electoral College makes the votes of ALL states count.

You progressives (aka socialists) masquerading as Democrats don’t care what the Constitution says unless it is in your favor. You don’t care about the laws of this nation as you ignore those that don’t suit your purpose, as in protecting our borders and deporting illegal aliens.

When you don’t get your way you encourage riots, lie and claim it’s the truth while blaming the other side. You act like four year old spoiled brats!

Celebrities like Madonna go around saying she’d like to blow up the White House at rallies on television. If a Republican had said that it would be on the news constantly and the person saying that would have been arrested by the Secret Service at once!

Wake up and grow up! You lost the election! Face the facts, the citizens of this country are fed up with your bullpucky! All the rioting, burning, looting and ignorant celebrities spouting off about blowing up the White House are not going to change the fact that Donald J. Trump is now the President of the United States of America. Amen!