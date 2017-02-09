Horoscope: February 9, 2017

Birthdays: Tyson Houseman, 27; Mia Farrow, 72; Joe Pesci, 74; Carole King, 75.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get involved in physical activities that will give you an outlet for pent-up energy. Turn your angst into something constructive and you’ll avoid putting yourself in a vulnerable position.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotions will surface along with unpredictable situations at home and at work. Take a moment to recap what’s happened and consider your position before you respond.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a trip or do some research online. You will discover valuable information that will help you achieve your dreams, hopes and wishes.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Too much of anything will lead to trouble. You’ll find peace and enlightenment if you explore different cultures or lifestyles that can offer you tranquility.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ve got everything going for you, so don’t sit back when you should be moving forward. Put your plans into motion and make your ideas and solutions heard.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t take a risk. Before engaging in a financial scheme, research the possibilities and make the necessary adjustments. Your high expectations will be reached.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Live in the present, not the past. Once you start moving forward, you will find it much easier to achieve your goals. Thoughts and ideas combined with diligent action is the way to go.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Travel or educational plans will give you the push you need to take on a creative venture. The mental and physical stimulation you get from being a participant will inspire you.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone will use emotional tactics to try to get you to take on too much or to change the way you do things. Listen to your instincts.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick close to home and don’t get into situations that require you to deal with institutions, government agencies or educational facilities.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your passionate and exciting way of handling whatever comes your way will intrigue onlookers. Polish whatever you are working on.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be tempted to cut corners. There will be no way to bypass the details required in order to be successful.