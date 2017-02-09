Kingman Photo: Mural, Mural on the Wall

Local artists Dan and Vicky Bowden, along with their Chihuahua Cookie, paint a mural of Kingman landmarks on the wall in front of Rutherford’s 66 Family Diner Sunday afternoon. The mural includes depictions such as the Powerhouse Visitors Center, Beale Celebrations, the downtown railroad station and the Bonelli House. The couple has painted other murals around town including those of classic movie stars at the Kingman Ramada on Route 66 and the El Trovatore Motel.