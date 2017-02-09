Kyle Julle selected as Student Rotarian for December

KINGMAN – Kyle Julle was recently selected as the student Rotarian for the month of December. Kyle was recognized as the student Rotarian because of his excellence in leadership and academics. Kyle is currently a senior at Lee Williams High School and is involved throughout the campus. Among his proudest accomplishments are his indoctrination into the National Honor Society, being a member of the varsity football team and his 2-year term as student body president. Some of his other accomplishments include participating as a 3-sport athlete, attending Boys State, and studying as 4 year student in the Cambridge program. Kyle is proud that his class of 2017 hosted the first homecoming parade in the history of Lee Williams High School.



Kevin and Lisa Julle (Kyle’s parents) were in attendance for Kyle’s presentation to the club. Kyle discussed his successes and challenges as a student of Lee Williams High School. He recognizes the importance to traditions, hard work, dedication and the role his teachers have played in helping him prepare for life after high school. He gave special thanks to his math teacher, Mr. Edwards, and encouraged his teacher to keep making his course challenging.

Kyle plans on attending college in either Flagstaff (NAU) or Tempe (ASU). The Rotary Club of Kingman is proud to honor Kyle with this award. He is an excellent representative of Lee Williams High School.