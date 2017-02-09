Lady Vols hoopsters lose heartbreaker

The hardest thing to do in sports is beat a team three times in a season. Well, it proved true Monday.

The Lady Vols won the first two matchups with each game being tightly contested and came down to the last possession in which Lee Williams won. This time Lee Williams came up short losing 40-38 to Mingus Union.

Lee William’s defensive pressure kept them in a game, but all season long their bugaboo has been scoring the ball on offense. Once again, they couldn’t make shots. Mingus caused the Lady Vols to turn the ball over forcing them to play catchup.

The Lady Vols found themselves trailing by eight at the half and turned up the defensive pressure and limited Mingus to six points. Lee Williams got hot in the third quarter and scored 18 points to take the lead 34-30. Sadie Snay scored nine of her game-high 18 points during that run and Chania Scott added seven points in the third, as well.

The fourth quarter, however, saw the Volunteers go cold when they were only able to manage four points. Lee Williams did have a chance to tie the game with 2.2 seconds remaining, but were unable to convert on a last-second shot down low.

“It has been a great experience coaching this team, and these girls,”coach Jerry Arave said. “If we put in some work during the offseason, we should be able to make some noise next year. I am looking forward to the summer where we can really improve our game.”

The Lady Vols finished the season 14-13, and bring back all five starters next season.

Snay scored 18 points, Scott 9, Madie McGlathery 5, Simari Satoafiaga, Hallie Powell, and Madi Arave contributed 2 points apiece.