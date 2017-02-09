MCSO: Vehicle burglaries up in Butler area

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office warns the public that it received 12 reports of auto burglaries in the Butler area, specifically near Ames Avenue and El Tovar Avenue. The rash of burglaries were all reported over the weekend.

The MCSO recommends residents lock their vehicles and to always remove personal property. Park off the street if possible.

Anyone with information regarding these or other recent auto burglaries is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.