Mohave County has second lowest auto insurance rates in the state

KINGMAN – Along with clean air, great scenery and easy traffic, there’s another reason to live in Kingman: We’ve got the second-lowest automobile insurance rates in the state.

ValuePenguin, a resource for consumer spending decisions, looked at 48 cities in Arizona to see how auto insurance prices change and found Kingman to be second to Lake Havasu City for the lowest rates.

Kingman drivers pay $1,060 a year on average, which is 25 percent below the state average of $1,328, based on a sample 30-year-old male driver.

The three cheapest cities for auto insurance are in Mohave County, with Lake Havasu City No. 1 at $1,031, or 29 percent below average, and Bullhead City No. 3 at $1,073, or 24 percent below average.

Phoenix was the most expensive city with pricing about 25 percent above the state average. All of the most expensive cities were in Maricopa County, primarily suburbs of Phoenix.

It makes sense that Maricopa County would have the highest rates, said Craig Casazza, lead analyst for the study. The cost of auto insurance in Arizona is closely tied to population density and the number of fatal accidents in the area.

“It all comes back to how much insurance companies pay out in a certain area,” Casazza said from his New York office. “The more people, the more accidents, the more money, so they’re going to raise rates.”

As part of his analysis, Casazza looked at 14 insurance companies operating in Arizona, ranking the top six carriers with the lowest rates for four driver profiles: two single men and two married couples, ages 30 and 65.

Based on sample drivers, ValuePenguin found Auto-Owners ($437), Ameriprise ($476), Farmers ($476) and State Farm ($503) to generally have the lowest rates, beating the state benchmark by 26 percent.

Depending on where in Arizona you may live, the cheapest companies and rates will be different, Casazza noted.

“You’d be surprised at how big a difference it can be in the same town,” he said. “One company’s $500 a year, another company is $2,000 a year. We tell people to get at least three quotes. You can’t tell the difference unless you compare several companies.”

Insurance companies “have been getting killed” with claims the last couple of years, Casazza said. With lower gas prices, more people are on the road, and more accidents are being caused by texting and driving.

“So companies are paying more. They want to stop bleeding money, so they raised rates,” he said.

ValuePenguin chose a basic policy that meets state requirements for the study, with liability coverage of $25,000 a person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury and $25,000 property damage.

Quotes were obtained for the four profiled drivers for a 2010 Toyota Camry. The drivers have good credit scores and clean driving records, averaging 15,000 miles a year. Quotes will vary depending on ZIP code, driving history, age, sex and other factors.

Click here to see the ValuePenguin statistical report on insurance rates