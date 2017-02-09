Obituary: Isabel (Rodriguez) Carmody

Isabel (Rodriguez) Carmody died February 6, 2017 surrounded by family.

Isabel was born November 12, 1926 in Hurley, New Mexico. Her family moved to Oatman early in her childhood where she graduated from MUCHS in 1946. She married her husband, Bill Carmody, in 1948. After their two daughters were born, they made their home in Yucca, Arizona.

Isabel spent most of her life in Yucca, where she was the Postmaster for the small U.S. Post Office that was located in her home. She retired after 23 years.

Many memories of Isabel entail her family and being outdoors. She loved to go fishing with her husband and grandson where she was always easily spotted with her big brimmed hat standing by the stream or lake. During hunting season, Isabel was a staple at the camp fire being the camp cook and making memories with the family going on jeep rides, only to get out and walk every time her husband went on too rough of a road. Lastly, drinking coffee in her beautiful backyard surrounded by all her plants and flowers that she loved taking care of.

Isabel was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Maria Rodriguez, husband Bill Carmody, sister, Josephine Levy, and grandson, Eric Ruiz.

She is survived by daughters, Diane Ruiz (Sam) and Nancy Carmody, sister, Irene Arnold, brother, Robert Rodriquez, grandchildren, Christine Ruiz and Bryan Cavalliere (Shannon), and great-grandchildren, Jessica Valandingham, Kip Carmody Ruiz, Joseph Kalous Jr., and Porter Cavalliere.

You will be forever missed and our memories with you treasured.