Shaping a Future: Kingman High School courses teach career alternatives

The air was slightly smoky as metal clanked in the background.

Kingman High School agriculture and welding teacher Cassie Vroegh supervised her 18 students as they were cutting, welding, scraping and grinding away during Wednesday morning’s welding class. Some kids are taking it as an elective, others are honing a highly marketable skill that could land them a job right out of high school.

Kennedy Marshall, a junior, is one of those kids who might carry the torch – literally – into a well-paying local career field. Her interest in welding was sparked last year when, as a member of the Kingman FIRST Robotics Team 60, a co-member convinced her to take up the trade.

“I didn’t know if I was going to enjoy it,” Marshall said. “You’d be surprised how much you can use it.”

She’s considering welding as a major in college, something she’s already working on as part of the KHS Joint Technical Education District program with Mohave Community College. She’s enrolled in welding classes there, as well.

Vroegh encourages student interest in metalworking.

“Some kids will take this class to see if they like welding,” she said. “Some will take the class and move on to JTED.”

The kids are definitely learning real life applications. Vroegh described how they recently watched a UniSource utility crew weld a junction box on campus. The practical uses for the trade became rapidly evident.

The KHS welding program is steadily improving relations with MCC and local industries in order to give students more hands on experience as well as a quicker path to success. A 2016 $25,000 JTED grant helped the district purchase eight new welding stations, each with a machine capable of arc, MIG and flux-cored welding. The money also paid for a Lincoln Electric Company Torchmate CNC plasma cutting table.

Judging by the scene of a tool or torch in every student’s hand, the grant paid off.

“It helps us consolidate and gives the students more opportunities,” Vroegh said.