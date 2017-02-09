Verville takes 55-1 record to state; other wrestlers in city look to shine

KINGMAN – Kingman High School wrestler Ramon Chavez (28-6) seeks to win a state title at 145 pounds. Chavez placed second this past weekend at the AIA Div 3 Section 3 tournament, losing to Shadow Mountain’s Jacbo Trash by a majority decision. If he is able to win at state he will be Kingman’s first wrestler to win a state title since 1986.

Lee Williams had four wrestlers qualify for this past weekend’s AIA Div 3 Section 3 state tournament.

Volunteers freshman Jimmy Wayman takes a 45-7 record on the season to state, and finished second in the tournament at Youngkers, losing to 126-pound champion Micho Cordero by a major decision.

Senior Nic Verville has a 55-1 record and took first place in the 132-pound weight class with a major decision over Joe Herrera. Verville has to be the favorite today.

Dylan Shaffer (39-16) finished fourth at 160-pounds defeating Ethan Lizarraga of Sunrise Mountain by decision for third place.

Edmond Ashton (46-8), took second place in the 220-pound division, losing to Ethan Macias of Peoria by decision.