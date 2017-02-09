Women Making History ceremony set for March 5

KINGMAN – One of the highlights of every year’s calendar is Kingman’s annual Women Making History awards ceremony.

Categories include Education, Professions, The Arts, Business, Religion, Health and Medicine, Volunteerism, Pioneering, Lifetime Achievement, Public Service, including law enforcement, firefighting, politics, government workers, and military; or a unique category.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. March 5, a Sunday, in the Mohave Museum of History and Arts.

The theme this year is Honoring Trailblazing Women in Labor and Business.

Every year, Women Making History continues to help young women in the Kingman community by awarding two scholarships to deserving individuals who are enrolled in Mohave Community College or the Northern Arizona University/MCC program.

These funds are raised by selling tickets for a drawing to win a handmade quilt.

All proceeds go to the annual scholarships.

Tickets for the quilt drawing are $1 each or 6 for $5. They can be purchased at the Peterson-Burge Enterprises building or by contacting any Women Making History committee members. For more information, dial 928-681-3344.