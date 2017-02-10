Hilton plans expand

KINGMAN – Medallion Hospitality has acquired two parcels totaling 4.5 acres on Sunrise Avenue, south of Interstate 40, with plans to build a Home 2 Suites hotel by Hilton on the first parcel and possibly a Comfort Inn on the second, the company’s managing partner said Thursday.

Medallion broke ground on the 91-room Home 2 Suites in late January, with construction expected to be completed by the end of the year, said Michael Carnel, whose company oversees development and management of six hotel projects in Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado.

Total cost of building the Home 2 Suites hotel will exceed $10 million, or about $120,000 a room, including cost of the land, construction, and furniture, fixtures and equipment for the hotel, Carnel said.

“There’s always trepidation, always concerns,” he said about the huge investment during a visit to Kingman to meet with executives of Mohave State Bank, lender on the project.

Carnel said his studies showed a need for an extended-stay hotel where people can stop overnight or stay for a week to six months. Interstate 40, which runs from Barstow, California to North Carolina and is a popular route for travelers and truckers, he added.

“We kept drilling down, and the more we drilled down, the more we liked it as a big-time investment and long term,” Carnel said.

Between the two hotels is a 1.75-acre parcel that will be the site of a family restaurant, possibly a national chain such as Outback Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse or Olive Garden.

That will be up to the Lingenfelter Family Trust, owner of the land.

“It won’t be a Taco Bell or fast food, I can tell you that,” said Fred Lingenfelter, whose father, Dr. John Lingenfelter, bought the land in 2006.

“His dream was to have a motel property, so we’re just following up on my dad’s dream. That’s how we started.”

The family is also looking at developing retail and commercial on adjacent land, between Sunrise Avenue and Detroit Avenue, possibly with apartments above the retail, Lingenfelter said.

Carnel said he made a “good connection” with the Lingenfelter family after stopping through Kingman and spotting the sign for a future hotel on the site.

“These sites are limited,” he said. “As the building cycle goes through, they become more limited. They don’t build another exit at every site, and just because you find a site doesn’t mean you have a franchise.”

The Wright Group of Denver is general contractor on the project and 70 percent of the subcontractors will be from Mohave County, Carnel noted. Upon opening, the hotel will employ 20 to 25 people full time.

Steve Lambrecht, one of the investors in Ventura Hotels Ltd., owner of the property, said he’s not worried about capturing market share in Kingman, which is sort of a “shadow market” to Las Vegas.

“If you put up a brand new hotel, that’s a big thing, especially for a lot of women,” he said. “When you’re traveling and somewhat on a budget and you can stay in a brand new hotel after driving all day, wouldn’t you want to?”