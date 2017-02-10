Iowa student looking for help from Arizona

Hello, my name is Lily A. I am a fifth-grade student at Harlan Intermediate School in Harlan, Iowa. My class is studying geography and history of the United States, and I’m excited to learn about your wonderful state, Arizona.
I would really appreciate it if you would send me pictures, souvenirs or information on your amazing state. My teacher, Mrs. Newlin, would like a car license plate, if possible, for a teacher project.
I really appreciate your time and look forward to learning about Arizona!
Thank you.
Lily A.
Mrs. Newlin S.S. Class
Harlan Intermediate School
1401 19th St.
Harlan, IA 51537
