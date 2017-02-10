City of Kingman has a state champion; Lee Williams' Verville wins 132 title

Lee Williams wrestler Nic Verville is 55-1 on the season and looking for his first state championship when he takes on the Division III field today and Friday in Prescott Valley.

Photo by JT Keith.

  • Originally Published: February 10, 2017 7:55 p.m.

    • Lee Williams' Nic Verville beats Yuma's Joe Herrerra 11-2 in 132-pound AIA Division III championship match. It is the city's first wrestling champion in 34 years when Victor Martel won the heavyweight title for Kingman High School in 1983.

    More details and photos to follow.

