City of Kingman has a state champion; Lee Williams' Verville wins 132 title

Photo by JT Keith.
Lee Williams' Nic Verville beats Yuma's Joe Herrerra 11-2 in 132-pound AIA Division III championship match. It is the city's first wrestling champion in 34 years when Victor Martel won the heavyweight title for Kingman High School in 1983.
More details and photos to follow.
