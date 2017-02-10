Mt. Tipton students get best field trip ever

DOLAN SPRINGS – Nearly three dozen Mt. Tipton School students recently went on one of the coolest field trips in the history of field trips.

According to Sundance Helicopters, Inc. spokeswoman Arlene Bordinhão, the Las Vegas-based tour company has partnered with the Kingman Unified School District to offer complimentary tours of Grand Canyon West to KUSD students and teachers. This is part of Sundance Helicopters’ initiative to support and give back to the communities they’ve done business with for more than 30 years.

The field trips will continue throughout the academic school year. Students will be transported by bus between Kingman and Grand Canyon West for a full-day adventure. The Feb. 2 trip brought about 35 students and teachers from Mt. Tipton School to the popular global tourist attraction.

They checked out the Skywalk and peered over the rim of the Grand Canyon; went to Guano Point to see breathtaking panoramic views of the Grand Canyon and Colorado River; and Hualapai Ranch, where students were transported to a historically recreated wild west village and taught about early westward expansion and Hualapai culture.

KUSD teachers will apply to participate in the field trips and develop relevant lesson plans to make the trips educational, as well as entertaining.

The next outing is planned for Thursday.